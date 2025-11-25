Ed Miliband has the support to become Prime Minister

If you’re not mentally prepared for the possibility of Ed Miliband becoming Prime Minister then you should be. My logic since September 2024 when I tipped him at 100/1 was that he was very popular with Labour members who have the final say on who becomes Labour leader.

This poll of Labour members reaffirms my thinking, as of 6:55 today you can back Ed Miliband as the next Prime Minister at 14s on Betfair and that still seems like value.

If Ed Miliband can make it to the members then I wouldn’t be betting against him.

TSE