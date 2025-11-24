The end of the Keir show

Ladbrokes have put a market on which quarter of 2026 Sir Keir Starmer will be replaced as Labour leader.

If Starmer goes in 2026 (and there’s no certainty of that) I would expect him to go/be ousted in the aftermath of the devolved and location elections which take place in May which would be the trigger point and given how long the Labour leadership election would take I think the value might be in the latter two quarters of 2026 depending on how much Starmer tries to hang on.

TSE