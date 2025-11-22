Leaked poll has the Tories reduced to 14 (fourteen) seats at the next election

? LEAKED: The Tories would win just 14 seats if a general election were called now, according to polling circulating inside Conservative Party headquarters and leaked to The Telegraph.



Find out more ??https://t.co/tLONtX0HTT pic.twitter.com/71TjeCFBK6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 21, 2025

This polling by the British Polling Council registered pollster Stack Data Strategy is consistent with other public polling which, if there were an election tomorrow, the Tories would be eradicated from the face of the earth like Carthage during The Third Punic War.

The problem for Kemi Badenoch is that private polling makes Tory MPs more antsy, The Telegraph notes

The findings are being circulated within the Conservative Research Department inside Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), The Telegraph understands, and have caused alarm among insiders. The Tory source added: “This is absolutely an existential threat. It goes to show the level of work that needs doing, and I don’t think the leadership has always grasped how much they need to do to survive. This is a clear wake-up call.” The source also cast doubt on Mrs Badenoch’s ability to get the party through the crisis, saying: “I just don’t think Kemi knows what to do. I don’t think she’s a bad person. I just think the task is beyond her.” Another Tory insider said: “The direction of travel is just terrible. The party is heading for an extinction event. It is clearly not working for Kemi. “The harsh reality is that while Kemi’s performance has improved recently, it has had absolutely no effect on the polls. It’s the wrong strategy and it’s too late. The public has made up its mind about her.”

My expectation is that if the Tories get shellacked in the local and devolved elections next year then Kemi Badenoch gets ousted, two thirds of Tory MPs didn’t vote for her last year, so she starts in a vulnerable position. That this poll is being leaked by those working for the Tory party is indicative of people within the party trying to remove her given the dire position the party has found itself under leadership.

TSE