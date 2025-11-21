Perceptions versus reality Perceptions versus reality 21/11/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment How do public perceptions of government spending match with reality?A YouGov experiment put a series of govt spending areas as head to head match-ups and asked Britons to say which they thought more was spent onRead more here: yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-18T12:23:48.636Z Shown random match-ups of spending areas, how often do Brits pick each as the one they think more is spent on?Debt interest: 76%NHS: 65%Working age benefits: 63%Public order: 51%Defence: 49%Pensioners: 49%Edu: 45%Care: 42%Aid: 42%Housing: 34%Transport: 32%yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-18T12:23:48.637Z Notable differences between voting intention groups on our govt spending perceptions experiment include…-Reform + Con more likely to pick overseas aid as the area of higher spending-Greens more likely to pick defence-Lab + Greens more likely to pick pensionersyougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-18T12:23:48.638Z I find polling like this fascinating and allows explains why voters don’t always make rational decisions. TSE