Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his friends for his life

Labour MP Clive Lewis is asked on #PoliticsLive if he'd give up his seat for Andy Burnham

I look at a potential by-election in Norwich South and I cannot help think any by-election would be difficult for Labour to hold. They could be pincered senseless by the Greens on their left flank and Reform on their right flank.



As we saw in Caerphilly a left wing party other than Labour could be the default stop Reform party, I cannot see Andy Burnham risking his political future on such a risky by-election. Such a by-election would be less than divine for him and more of a divine wind for him, he remains a lay in the next Labour leader/PM markets.

