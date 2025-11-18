Present Keirs are less than horrible imaginings

? / With less than six months until the Scottish Parliament election, the SNP are the party Scots are most likely to consider voting forSNP: 37% would considerGreens: 27%Lib Dems: 26%Labour: 23%Reform UK: 21%Conservatives: 15%'Your Party': 15%Alba: 8%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-17T11:11:54.844Z

Just 48% of Scots who voted Labour in last year's general election say they would consider backing the party in futureLabour: 48% would consider voting forLib Dems: 35%SNP: 28%Greens: 23%Reform UK: 21%Conservatives: 17%'Your Party': 15%Alba: 6%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-17T11:11:54.845Z

Which party do Scots believe would best handle key issues?SNPStanding up for Scotland: 37% (+31 lead)Scotland's future: 30% (+23)Education: 17% (+8)NHS: 17% (+6)Poverty: 16% (+6)Taxation: 15% (+6)Economy: 15% (+6)GreensEnvironment: 30% (+20)Reform UKImmigration: 22% (+9) — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-17T11:11:54.846Z

Latest government approval ratings in Scotland, November 2025Scottish GovernmentApprove: 25%Disapprove: 56%UK GovernmentApprove: 9%Disapprove: 75%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-17T11:11:54.847Z

Scottish net political favourability ratings, November 2025John Swinney: -19Anas Sarwar: -34Nigel Farage: -47Kemi Badenoch: -47Keir Starmer: -53Gillian Mackay: -13 (71% DK)Alex Cole-Hamilton: -14 (63% DK)Ross Greer: -16 (62% DK)Russell Findlay: -18 (61% DK)Kenny MacAskill: -24 (56% DK) — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-17T11:11:54.848Z

YouGov Scottish independence trackerYes: 49% (no change from 17-22 September)No: 51% (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-17T11:11:54.849Z

After the last general election I awarded Sir Keir Starmer the title ‘Malleus ScotNatorum’ but the way things are headed I will be taking that title away next May.

I find the first question fascinating as it shows just fewer than a quarter of Scots would consider voting Labour. Previously I have talked about about the potential for the Liberal Democrats to overtake Labour, perhaps Scotland might be the first place it happens.

I am not sure there’s not any value in either of the markets from Ladbrokes.

TSE