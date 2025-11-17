Politicians usually never recover from these figures

…and Reeves is in a similar boat.



The Chancellor now has the worst satisfaction scores we’ve recorded for a Chancellor of the Exchequer.



Prev. lows include Kwasi Kwarteng (Oct 22: 12% satisfied, 65% dissatisfied). pic.twitter.com/E3NeYODmem — Ipsos in the UK (@Ipsos_in_the_UK) November 16, 2025

PBers know how much Mike Smithson and myself regard the satisfaction ratings from Ipsos and they are utterly grim for the First and Second Lords of the Treasury. Whilst Liz Truss ratings were much lower with other pollsters these are still ultimately grim for Starmer & Reeves.

Political authority is a lot like virginity, once it has gone it is close to impossible to regain, I thought Starmer would be difficult to oust as Labour leader given Labour’s past history I am rapidly reversing that position, these figures might get worse after next week’s budget.

TSE