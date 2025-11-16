Angela Rayner appears to have as much self awareness as Liz Truss

? EXCLUSIVE: Angela Rayner is already offering Cabinet roles to MPs in exchange for their support, The Telegraph has been told.



Read more: https://t.co/LRuDnpoKZn pic.twitter.com/zriwTIdrh4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 15, 2025

The politician with the least self awareness is Liz Truss who after her disastrous 49 day tenure as Prime Minister thought she might still have a major role in the Tory party but she now has a rival in Angela Rayner.

My view is that you cannot go from having to resign in disgrace over your tax affairs to running for Prime Minister particularly if I expect Labour will focus on Nigel Farage’s probity and financial affairs at the next election, that’s why she remains a lay for me in the next PM/Labour leader markets.

TSE