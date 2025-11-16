Angela Rayner appears to have as much self awareness as Liz Truss

The politician with the least self awareness is Liz Truss who after her disastrous 49 day tenure as Prime Minister thought she might still have a major role in the Tory party but she now has a rival in Angela Rayner.

My view is that you cannot go from having to resign in disgrace over your tax affairs to running for Prime Minister particularly if I expect Labour will focus on Nigel Farage’s probity and financial affairs at the next election, that’s why she remains a lay for me in the next PM/Labour leader markets.

TSE

