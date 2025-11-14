Labour v. The Greens

Ladbrokes have a market up on who will the most seats out of Labour and the Greens at the next general election, my initial thought is that I’m not backing either side.

You would need to put couple of zeros at the end of the Green price and I’d probably be interested, whilst we see some polls have the Greens ahead of Labour I suspect under the campaign lights the Green policy platform would wilt. My expectation is that if Labour are usurped on the left the Lib Dems will be the biggest beneficiaries.

The other side of the bet is giving Ladbrokes an interest free loan for the next three and a half years. You’d be better off backing a sports bet that could pay over the next few days.

TSE