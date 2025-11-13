Why Starmer might be more popular than Labour

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (9-10 Nov 2025)Reform UK: 26% (-1 from 2-3 Nov)Labour: 19% (-1)Con: 18% (+2)Green: 15% (-1)Lib Dem: 14% (-1)SNP: 3% (=)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-11T12:37:51.268Z

Do you think Keir Starmer should remain as leader of the Labour Party, or stand down and let someone else take over?Should remain: 27%Should stand down: 51%2024 Labour votersShould remain: 46%Should stand down: 36%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-12T16:06:17.909Z

About twenty years ago Mike Smithson used to point out that David Cameron consistently polled much better than the Tory Party, that was pretty much true for the entire decade Cameron led the Tory party and it is something I have always tracked for party leaders.

As we can see with the polling from YouGov Labour are polling 19% but 27% want Starmer to remain Labour leader which should give Labour MPs who are thinking of replacing Starmer as any replacement might send Labour backwards in the poll once the new leader bounce evaporates.

