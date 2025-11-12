Tears for Keir as we approach the end of the Keir show?
Last night my phone starting pinging like mad with news alerts from various news apps I have on my phone about Sir Keir Starmer facing a leadership within the next few weeks.
Historically it is very difficult to replace a sitting Labour leader, 172 Labour MPs out of 232 MPs voted to say they had no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn but he remained in place.
My only betting strategy in light of this news is to keep on laying Andy Burnham as Starmer’s successor as if Starmer goes in the next six months I cannot see how Burnham becomes an MP in that time.
TSE