Why blaming Brexit might help Labour (in the short term)

Chancellor says Brexit deal caused long-term damage to economy



She quoted the Office for Budget Responsibility's calculation of a 4% long-term hit relative to remaining in the EUhttps://t.co/J32bkljstM — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 20, 2025

New Labour strategy is reportedly to blame Brexit for the state of the economy – here's the % of Britons who think Brexit has been bad for…Cost of living: 67%Economy: 65%Businesses: 64%Public finances: 58%Trade: 57%Immigration levels: 52%Control over laws: 21%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-24T09:59:03.479Z

On Saturday I pointed out that the voters will be unhappy if Rachel Reeves raises taxes in this month’s budget but there’s some wiggle room for her.

As we can see in the above poll few Brits think Brexit has been good for anything, the sunlit uplands are as dark as a December night.

The problem for Labour is that if they keep on blaming Brexit for the ills of the country then country might soon as the government to look at undoing Brexit but I do not think Starmer’s Labour is that bold the Greens of England & Wales might end up taking more votes from Labour.

Mehdi Hasan, "Is rejoining the EU a Green Party aim"



Zack Polanski, "Yes it is"



And just like that, the Green Party have leapfrogged the LibDems pic.twitter.com/ZbA9uxbKBm — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 22, 2025

