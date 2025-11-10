Why blaming Brexit might help Labour (in the short term)
On Saturday I pointed out that the voters will be unhappy if Rachel Reeves raises taxes in this month’s budget but there’s some wiggle room for her.
As we can see in the above poll few Brits think Brexit has been good for anything, the sunlit uplands are as dark as a December night.
The problem for Labour is that if they keep on blaming Brexit for the ills of the country then country might soon as the government to look at undoing Brexit but I do not think Starmer’s Labour is that bold the Greens of England & Wales might end up taking more votes from Labour.
TSE