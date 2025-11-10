Like a slow motion Liz Truss

After Liz Truss's mini-budget, just 15 per cent of people felt the Tories were the best party at handling the economyToday, the equivalent figure for Labour is 12 per cent www.thetimes.com/article/470f… — Tom Calver (@tomcalver.bsky.social) 2025-11-09T15:34:47.136Z

The headline grabbing feature of this poll is that on the economy Labour are polling worse than Liz Truss however there’s someting much more interesting for me.

Reform are polling very well in the voting intention figures yet more people trust the Tories on the economy, this might indicate that the Reform vote share is soft and can be reduced and the Tories could do much better a general election if they can present themselves as the most (relatively) economic coherent party.

TSE