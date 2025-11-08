NIC Reeves and the wonder stuff

What would count as Labour breaking their tax promises? (1/2)-Increasing basic rate income tax: 69% breaking / 4% not breaking-Increasing higher rate income tax: 45% / 21%-Increasing additional rate income tax: 34% / 30%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-04T15:19:49.097Z

What would count as Labour breaking their tax promises? (2/2)-Increase income tax/reducing NI by same rate: 36% breaking / 16% not breaking-Freezing higher rate tax threshold: 30% / 26%-Combining income tax and NI: 24% / 24%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-04T15:19:49.098Z

What do *2024 Labour voters* think would count as Labour breaking their tax promises? (1/2)-Increasing basic rate income tax: 68% breaking / 6% not breaking-Increasing higher rate income tax: 36% / 33%-Increasing additional rate income tax: 22% / 46%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-04T15:19:49.099Z

What do *2024 Labour voters* think would count as Labour breaking their tax promises? (2/2)-Increase income tax/reducing NI by same rate: 23% / 34%-Freezing higher rate tax threshold: 29% / 23%-Combining income tax and NI: 15% / 33%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-04T15:19:49.100Z

Belief that raising the higher rate of income tax would constitute Labour breaking their tax promises is higher among those who would have to pay it<£20,000 a year: 43% breaking promise£20-30,000: 41%£30-40,000: 45%£40-50,000: 42%£50-70,000: 58%>£70,000: 65%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-04T15:19:49.101Z

One of the seemingly immutable laws of politics is when parties and politicians break their promises on taxes they suffer in the polls and the ballot box.

Remember George Bush Snr and ‘read my lips, no new taxes’ or the Tories winning the 1992 general election by focussing taxes going up a lot under Labour then the Tories won the election and put up taxes a lot.

This week Rachel Reeves has been making statements about she will break the manifesto commitment when it comes to taxes and the YouGov polling shows the voters will not be impressed. This all stems from Labour’s ming vase strategy for winning the 2024 general election where they promised certain taxes would not go up so ended up increasing National Insurance Contributions (NIC) which had a disastrous impact on the jobs market.

If Labour do break their manifesto commitments then you wonder how low their vote will go in the polls. One of the questions in the PB 2025 predictions competition was how low Labour would poll in 2025 and I now think the winner will be people who went for the lowest share. It is quite dizzying how unpopular have become. in just over a year

TSE