NIC Reeves and the wonder stuff

One of the seemingly immutable laws of politics is when parties and politicians break their promises on taxes they suffer in the polls and the ballot box.
Remember George Bush Snr and ‘read my lips, no new taxes’ or the Tories winning the 1992 general election by focussing taxes going up a lot under Labour then the Tories won the election and put up taxes a lot.
This week Rachel Reeves has been making statements about she will break the manifesto commitment when it comes to taxes and the YouGov polling shows the voters will not be impressed. This all stems from Labour’s ming vase strategy for winning the 2024 general election where they promised certain taxes would not go up so ended up increasing National Insurance Contributions (NIC) which had a disastrous impact on the jobs market.
If Labour do break their manifesto commitments then you wonder how low their vote will go in the polls. One of the questions in the PB 2025 predictions competition was how low Labour would poll in 2025 and I now think the winner will be people who went for the lowest share. It is quite dizzying how unpopular have become. in just over a year