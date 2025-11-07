Why you should be betting on President Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene is 66/1 to win the 2028 US Presidential Election.



You can also back MTG vs AOC as the Republican & Democratic nominees at 100/1https://t.co/1xKAb9tLmO https://t.co/p38FaWaw8Y — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) November 5, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View:



HOSTIN: “You don’t believe in QAnon anymore? You’ve changed?”

MTG: “No, I haven’t changed. I was a victim—just like you were—of media lies and stuff you read on social media.”



The rebrand is wild. From spreading conspiracy theories to… pic.twitter.com/vAY1GOaFa8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 4, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership in my first term in Congress and I'm very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/34sLgWcYCZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

PBers should be familiar with the concept of a trading bet and I think Marjorie Taylor Greene winning the presidency in 2028 falls into that category.

Normally I would have expected her to court the hardcore MAGA types that believe George Soros funds Jewish space lasers that help illegal immigrants invade America and caused Covid-19 but as we can see in the above Tweets she appears to becoming de-radicalised. She might end building a coalition of voters, or she might be the sane candidate compared to the likes of the Trump progeny or RFK Jr.

I don’t think she’ll win but at 140 it’s worth a punt.

Curiously on Betfair Marjorie Taylor Greene is listed on the 2028 winning candidate market but not on Republican nominee market

TSE