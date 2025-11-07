Why you should be betting on President Marjorie Taylor Greene
PBers should be familiar with the concept of a trading bet and I think Marjorie Taylor Greene winning the presidency in 2028 falls into that category.
Normally I would have expected her to court the hardcore MAGA types that believe George Soros funds Jewish space lasers that help illegal immigrants invade America and caused Covid-19 but as we can see in the above Tweets she appears to becoming de-radicalised. She might end building a coalition of voters, or she might be the sane candidate compared to the likes of the Trump progeny or RFK Jr.
I don’t think she’ll win but at 140 it’s worth a punt.
Curiously on Betfair Marjorie Taylor Greene is listed on the 2028 winning candidate market but not on Republican nominee market
TSE