The Reform paradox, being the country’s most popular and unpopular party

This poll from YouGov confirms a hunch that I’ve had for a while, Reform are simultaneously the country’s most popular party and the country’s most unpopular party which bodes well for tactical anti Reform voting (see the Caerphilly by-election as an example.)

The other questions find further credence for this ‘YouGov also found that there was still a clear majority of voters strongly opposed to the concept of a Reform government. About half (49 per cent) of all voters thought Reform UK was a racist party while 60 per cent did not think Farage “has what it takes” to be prime minister.’

TSE