Why I think Scotland will not vote for independence

? Kate Forbes warns SNP members they “must avoid” public discussions about currency proposals for an independent Scotland.



Minutes from branch meeting suggest party leadership knows currency remains a major weakness, more than 10 years on from indyrefhttps://t.co/iFOteHstHD — Dan Sanderson (@DSanderson_85) October 28, 2025

In 2014 one of the main reasons I thought and back No to win was the fact the Yes side couldn’t come up with a plausible answer for the currency an independent Scotland would use as well as ancillary questions like who would be the lender of last resort.

Eleven years on it appears the independence side haven’t come up with a plan and would rather not the issue be discussed.

As The Times notes why this is important.

Before the 2014 referendum, the first minister Alex Salmond said that if Scots voted for independence, Scotland would enter into a formal currency union with what remained of the UK to share the pound. However, the plan backfired when UK political leaders emphatically ruled out any such deal. The SNP’s updated position is that an independent Scotland would continue using pound sterling for an unspecified period of time, meaning the fledgling state would cede control of monetary policy, have no formal lender of last resort and be unable to join the EU, before setting up its own Scottish pound. The Scottish currency would almost certainly be weaker than sterling, experts have said, potentially causing turmoil for those who would be paid salaries in Scottish pounds but be obliged to pay mortgages in sterling.

TSE