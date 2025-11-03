Tomorrow sees the election for Mayor of New York and it would be quite the fairytale of New York if Andrew Cuomo wins given the current polling, the fact he lost in the primary to Zohran Mamdani and more pertinently the reasons he had to resign in disgrace as Governor of New York in 2021.

I have thought for a while there might be some value in backing Cuomo given the left wing campaign Mamdani has been fighting on. Perhaps on Wednesday morning you’ll be singing ‘Got on a lucky one, came in eighteen to one’ (or thereabouts.)

TSE