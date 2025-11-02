Just 23% of voters think Badenoch is doing a good job

Just 23% of Britons think Kemi Badenoch has done a good job so far as Conservative leader, ahead of the first anniversary of her leadership election win this SundayGood job: 23%Bad job: 42%2024 Conservative votersGood job: 54%Bad job: 24%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-31T10:01:33.667Z

After a year as party leader, Kemi Badenoch has convinced just 12% of Britons that she looks like a prime minister in waitingShe does: 12%She does not: 62%2024 Conservative votersShe does: 25%She does not: 53%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-31T10:01:33.668Z

Conservative voters tend to be believe that Kemi Badenoch should lead the party into the next general election2024 Conservative votersShe should: 41%She should not: 31%All BritonsShe should: 23%She should not: 36%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-31T10:01:33.669Z

71% of Tory voters see the party as being in a weak state right now, but 61% of them feel that they'd be in this state no matter who was leaderof those saying weak state…In this state under any leader: 61%Worse state than under other leaders: 20%Better state than under other leaders: 10% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-31T10:01:33.670Z

Today is the first anniversary of Kemi Badenoch becoming Tory leader when she defeated the human colostomy bag that is Robert Jenrick and it doesn’t make good reading for her.

The most striking number is that 12% of voters think she looks like a Prime Minister in waiting, which is lower than the Tory voting intention figure which means the Tory vote is soft.

The only positive thing I can say about Kemi Badenoch is that she’s not Robert Jenrick, but I don’t think that’s enough for the Tory MPs who can now start submitting letters of no confidence in her if the Tories get pummelled next May.

TSE