Just 23% of voters think Badenoch is doing a good job

Today is the first anniversary of Kemi Badenoch becoming Tory leader when she defeated the human colostomy bag that is Robert Jenrick and it doesn’t make good reading for her.
The most striking number is that 12% of voters think she looks like a Prime Minister in waiting, which is lower than the Tory voting intention figure which means the Tory vote is soft.
The only positive thing I can say about Kemi Badenoch is that she’s not Robert Jenrick, but I don’t think that’s enough for the Tory MPs who can now start submitting letters of no confidence in her if the Tories get pummelled next May.