New YouGov poll shows support for the UK becoming a republic increasing
30/10/2025

91% of Britons now have a negative opinion of Prince Andrew, the highest ever recorded by YouGovVery negative: 81% (+12 from 5-6 Aug)Fairly negative: 10% (-8)Fairly positive: 3% (-1)Very positive: 1% (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-30T09:56:29.003Z Latest YouGov royal family favourability trackers (October 2025)William: 76% positive (+2 from 5-6 Aug)Catherine: 73% (+2)Anne: 70% (=)Charles: 62% (+3)Camilla: 45% (+2)Harry: 30% (+2)Meghan: 21% (+1)Andrew: 4% (-1)yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-30T09:56:29.004Z 62% of Britons say they want to the UK to continue to have a monarchyShould continue to have monarchy: 62% (-3 from 5-6 Aug)Should have elected head of state: 25% (+2)yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-30T09:56:29.005Z Conservative voters are the most positive towards the monarchy, while Green voters are the most negativeBy party voted for in 2024Conservative: 89% say monarchy is good for BritainReform UK: 69%Lib Dem: 57%Labour: 49%Green: 33%yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-30T09:56:29.006Z The polling is utterly grim for Queen Elizabeth ii's favourite child.