Am I a f*cking idiot?

President Trump said he has not “really thought about” a third term in office but that he would “love to” run again in 2028, while also pointing to senior cabinet members as potential candidates https://t.co/1R5W5BCXgp — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 27, 2025

Breaking on MSNBC:



Two federal prosecutors have been placed on leave at the direction of the White House after filing a sentencing memo seeking 27 months in prison for a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who brought illegal guns and ammunition to President Obama's house in 2023. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 29, 2025

This @TheJusticeDept’s @CivilRights Division is sending monitors to NJ & CA to ensure election integrity. Despite being met with some resistance, election monitors help keep election administration honest & boost public confidence, which are vital for free & fair elections! pic.twitter.com/XZamYE4i8C — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 28, 2025

EYES ON ?



Trump confirms he is willing to invoke the Insurrection Act!



He says that it has not been necessary yet, but he is willing to do it if the courts/governors/mayors interfere.



I’d argue that we are already at that point, and this is soft disclosure of what is to come. pic.twitter.com/MkSNz7M8pa — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 6, 2025

Trump: "We can never let what happened in the 2020 election happen again. We just can't let that happen. I know Kash is working on it, everybody is working on it. And certainly Tulsi is working on it. We can't let that happen again to our country." pic.twitter.com/xEjUjELz0p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2025

Is assuming the 2028 White House race be a free and fair election the sign of being a fucking idiot?

A few weeks ago I met up with somebody whose views on political analysis and betting I utterly respect and whose predictions have a very high rate of being accurate.

As our discussion turned to events over the pond I laid out my betting strategy for the 2028 White House race to which led to my companion calling me ‘a fucking idiot’ for betting on the assumptions that the 2028 election will be free and fair or that the Republican party will be willing give up power.

I was told that I was getting distracted by the talk of Trump running for a third term the issue is that the Republicans (including Trump) have committed egregious breaches of the law which has enriched themselves. If they let the Democratic party retake power in 2029 they are likely to be prosecuted for corruption.

Just listening to the likes of Stephen Miller and their threats to arrest Democratic party politicians who oppose them, coupled with the Republican majority. The Tweets at the top of the thread are not indicative of a country that will have a free and fair election process in 2028, I could have literally used a dozen more Tweets, so I shouldn’t bet on the 2028 White House on assumption it will be free and fair election.

Who will stop this assault on democracy? certainly not the seraglio of eunuchs that is the current Republican elected official or the majority of the Supreme Court.

The 6th of January 2021 was in my companion’s view the Beer Hall Putsch and America has taken the wrong lessons from that of infamy.

TSE

