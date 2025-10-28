My 100/1 tip to be our next Prime Minister

David Lammy hands an arse its arse on a plate, with a side dish of arse, and arse pudding. #Jenrick pic.twitter.com/lwjb5T0A36 — The Rev. Anton Mittens ??? (@MittensOff) October 27, 2025

We should be talking about David Lammy as our next PM. As Deputy PM he might be the best placed candidate if Sir Keir Starmer falls under the proverbial bus.

Lammy showed his lawyery brilliance in the clip above and much like my 100/1 tip on Ed Miliband to succeed Starmer, this feels like an excellent trading bet, especially when you consider the likes of Zack Polanski, Zia Yusuf, and Rupert Lowe are considered having better chances of becoming our next PM than Mr Lammy.

I can see the odds tumbling further if Lammy continues to kick lumps out of Robert Jenrick, the putative Tory leader at the next election.

TSE