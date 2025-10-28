An interesting stat about Reform councillors

An interesting stat about Reform councillors

Comments 0 Comment

Over 5% of the Reform councillors elected in May have now either resigned or been fired.www.bbc.co.uk/news/article…

Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T08:16:21.127Z

That's 5% of all their councillors not just 5% in Kent.

Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T08:20:49.115Z

Indeed. It's 14% in Kent.

Anthony Wells (@anthonyjwells.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T08:30:04.645Z

TSE

Comments by
Comments are closed.