An interesting stat about Reform councillors

28/10/2025

Over 5% of the Reform councillors elected in May have now either resigned or been fired.www.bbc.co.uk/news/article…— Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T08:16:21.127Z That's 5% of all their councillors not just 5% in Kent.— Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T08:20:49.115Z Indeed. It's 14% in Kent.— Anthony Wells (@anthonyjwells.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T08:30:04.645Z

TSE