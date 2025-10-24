Plaid Cymru prove to be the big cheese in Caerphilly

Caerphilly, Senedd constituency by-election result:



PC: 47.4% (+19.0)

REF: 36.0% (+34.2)

LAB: 11.0% (-34.9)

CON: 2.0% (-15.3)

GRN: 1.5% (+1.5)

LDEM: 1.5% (-1.2)

GWL: 0.3% (+0.3)

UKIP: 0.2% (+0.2)



Plaid Cymru GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) October 24, 2025

This is insane. Turnout 50%. Up on 41% in 21. Young Plaid organiser telling me of all the texts and DMs from apolitical friends that they're turning out to stop Reform. — Ben Walker (@BNHWalker) October 23, 2025

Last week I tipped Plaid Cymru to win this by-election because the polls were relatively close and that there was more centre-left votes to squeeze than there were on the right for Reform to squeeze.

There are a few reasons why I still think Labour have a chance of winning the next general election is because of that, people will coalesce around who is best placed to defeat Reform.

As I am still on holiday here’s some first thoughts on this election

It would be the height of churlishness to say this result is a disappointment for Reform at they moved from pretty 0% to 36% but the constituency poll flattered them, perhaps the most accurate polling might turn out to be ones where Reform are doing worst.

Turnout increasing at a by-election from the previous general elections feels unprecedented.

Reform’s hope is that they pick up previously apathetic non-voters, if this category of voters are more determined to stop Reform then that bodes ill for them.

The big two polled over 63% at the last Senedd election, last night they polled 13%, further proof that the century long duopoly is over.

This is the first time in fourteenth attempts Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle has won Caerphilly in Westminster and Senedd elections, this sends out a message to everybody you should never give up your dreams and don’t give up after the thirteenth failure.

Could this be Welsh independence’s Hamilton by-election?

This is one by-election, don’t read too much into.

If we could have some interesting Westminster by-elections that would be nice.

TSE