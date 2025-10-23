The Deputy Leadership seems a Bridget too far for Phillipson The Deputy Leadership seems a Bridget too far for Phillipson 23/10/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment Why Lucy Powell? Admired for independence & perceived left-leaning stance. Vote often signals protest at leadership.“She’s more left.”“Not endorsed by leadership.”“The best candidate for deputy.”— Damian Lyons Lowe (@DamianSurvation) October 23, 2025 Those who were undecided (and potl non voters)See little difference between candidates, mistrust both, or feel poorly informed.“Not sure where they stand.”“Both the same – nothing new.”“Listened to hustings, not impressed.”— Damian Lyons Lowe (@DamianSurvation) October 23, 2025 Data tables are here: Lots of cross tabs, please ignore those with small samples: https://t.co/1q7tqKD91e— Damian Lyons Lowe (@DamianSurvation) October 23, 2025 TSE Site notice – I am currently on holiday so blogging will be light.