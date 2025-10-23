Reform voters are going to hell Reform voters are going to hell 23/10/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment Some people complain there’s too much polling in this life, but what is voting intention in the after life? Reform leads among both those who think they’d go to heaven & those who think they’d go to hell. Though their lead grows from 6 to 20 among (self selected) denizens of hell— Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-10-23T09:12:18.504Z Flipping the axes. Green voters are actually the most likely overall to say that they’re going to hell followed by Reform voters. Tories on the other hand might not be winning much at the moment but they’re the most likely to think they’re going to heaven.— Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-10-23T09:12:18.505Z Jesus may have said “it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God” but rich people don’t appear to be heeding the warning. Those earning over £100,000 are the most likely to think they’ll go to heaven.— Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-10-23T09:12:18.506Z If people’s self assessments are right there are going to be more women than men in heaven. Women are 8 points more likely to say they’ll go to heaven.— Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-10-23T09:12:18.507Z Hat tip to Foxy for alerting me to this polling, the split by income has amused me no end. TSE