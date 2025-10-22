This can be classed as a bona fide Brexit dividend

Despite significant negativity towards the EU in some member states, support for leaving remains limitedFrance: 27% would vote to leave EUItaly: 27%Poland: 26%Romania: 20%Netherlands: 20%Germany: 17%Spain: 14%Denmark: 13%Lithuania: 11%yougov.co.uk/internationa… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-20T09:44:44.923Z

YouGov have polled across several European countries about their attitudes about the European Union, there’s a bit of negativity towards the EU and its direction therein but as we can see from the above polling there’s no real desire to the leave the EU.

I think Europeans have seen how badly and much energy wasted thanks to Brexit and they’ve decided they don’t wish to repeat that which can be classed as a positive outcome of Brexit, Brexit has strengthened the unity of the EU.

TSE