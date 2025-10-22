This can be classed as a bona fide Brexit dividend
YouGov have polled across several European countries about their attitudes about the European Union, there’s a bit of negativity towards the EU and its direction therein but as we can see from the above polling there’s no real desire to the leave the EU.
I think Europeans have seen how badly and much energy wasted thanks to Brexit and they’ve decided they don’t wish to repeat that which can be classed as a positive outcome of Brexit, Brexit has strengthened the unity of the EU.
