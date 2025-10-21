A plurality of voters think gambling taxes are too low A plurality of voters think gambling taxes are too low 21/10/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment With gambling firms saying they might have to close betting shops if taxes on gambling are raised, do the public think taxes on gambling are too high or low?Too high: 7%Too low: 33%About right: 18%Don't know: 43%yougov.co.uk/topics/socie…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-20T15:50:35.903Z I suspect punters will get hosed in next month’s budget not just those who play the FOBTs. TSE