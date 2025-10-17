This is why Find Out Now polls are such outliers

Given FindOutNow polls keep making news it's worth saying a bit more about their methodology.Unlike other online pollsters it doesn't use a panel of people who've signed up to do polls. Instead they ask a small number of Qs to people playing the Pick my Postcode lottery. (Thread) — Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-16T12:43:25.156Z

This means their sample is far less politically engaged than for other pollsters. They would argue this is a better reflection of reality. And it's true other pollsters to have an issue with signing up too many politically engaged people.But… — Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-16T12:44:34.895Z

It also means they get a lot more people saying "don't know" than other pollsters. At the moment this really hurts Labour (and the Tories to a lesser degree) and really helps Reform/Greens because their voters tend to be more enthusiastic. (This is generally true but exaggerated in FON polls). — Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-16T12:46:11.552Z

Again they would argue this simply reflects current reality. And maybe they're right. Outliers can be correct if they've picked up on an issue others haven't.But there is a clear methodological reason why their numbers are so different. And I'm not convinced… — Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) 2025-10-16T12:48:15.789Z

IMO their review of the GE2024 polls was least persuasive of all pollsters. — Will Jennings ?? (@drjennings.bsky.social) 2025-10-16T12:49:42.056Z

Towards the end of the week we get the regular Find Out Now poll which has a tendency to get Reform supporters excited but as Sam Freedman notes this is down to their methodology and sampling and like him I am not convinced.

If you have a wildly unrepresentative sample then the chances are the end product will be utter bobbins.

Here’s the question I would ask anybody reading this article. Do you really think the people who pick my postcode lottery are representative of the wider Great British public?

TSE