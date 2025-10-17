This is why Find Out Now polls are such outliers

Towards the end of the week we get the regular Find Out Now poll which has a tendency to get Reform supporters excited but as Sam Freedman notes this is down to their methodology and sampling and like him I am not convinced.
If you have a wildly unrepresentative sample then the chances are the end product will be utter bobbins.
Here’s the question I would ask anybody reading this article. Do you really think the people who pick my postcode lottery are representative of the wider Great British public?