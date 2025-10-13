What is John Swinney’s secret?

“Nobody knows the tactics I’m going to deploy if we get 65 seats in the Scottish Parliament.”



John Swinney teases SNP conference with a secret plan. pic.twitter.com/3v4msSblwH — Sam Taylor (@staylorish) October 11, 2025

??????? John Swinney tells party conference that ‘nobody knows’ the tactics he will use – except himhttps://t.co/DTBC0CC69M — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 13, 2025

When I first read about John Swinney’s comment my first thought was about Josh Lyman coming up with a secret plan to fight inflation in The West Wing.

I am quite intrigued to see what the plan is although it might be moot if the SNP do not reach 65 MSPs next year, only once in the previous six Holyrood elections has a party won a majority.

I have previously called Swinney’s plans courageous because he’s going to look pretty silly if there’s a pro-independence majority at Holyrood next year via the Greens and Alba (stop sniggering at the idea of Alba winning seats next year.)

TSE