2025 Conservative Party conference and its problem policies

Here are just two which don’t convince me.

Kemi Badenoch vows to repeal Climate Change Act – Tory leader says she would replace it with ‘cheap energy’ strategy, ending decades-long consensus on climate.

Living Standards were poor in the 50’s 60’s and 70’s UK, and it wasn’t the Welfare State that eventually raised them, but the North Sea.

There must be huge temptation to, as Climate Change denier Trump puts it, drill baby drill, gas, oil, coal – to boost and maintain Living Standards, just as it raised them in first place.

It’s hard to imagine difficulties of Pastoral Farming in UK, if all the grass turned bad and poisonous, but this is what is happening in hotter seas – little things bigger things eat, poisoned or die of hunger, making bigger things poisoned or starving, and natural history proves how quickly and easily this escalates to extinction event. The warming planet, the hotter seas, have to be stopped from getting hotter.

The Climate Change Act gives UK statutory long-term emissions target – initially 80% from 1990 levels by 2050, more recently updated to net zero by Conservative Government. The Act’s strength is process being liked by business community – progress is legislated 12 years in advance and monitored by an independent body, the Climate Change Committee – this gives UK institutional rhythm on action, reducing uncertainty and enabling long-term planning, businesses know formal set pieces, such as the CCC’s annual report to parliament, can time their interventions accordingly. Likely inspired by this business friendly approach UK’s Conservative Party built – over 60 countries copied UK climate change laws, and half of those have CCC advisory bodies too, making UK a climate leader in the whole world.

I would find it hard to campaign to repeal this fine policy, it sounds like needless vandalism. There’s votes in finding money for lowering tax, pay off debt, for investment, but will the Conservative policy finding this money by cutting Net Zero commitments and climate action, be at all popular with key voter groups? The voters the Conservative’s lost to Lib Dem and Labour in 2024, where voters value action on climate change, are they coming back?

An even worse policy…

“Tories pledge to remove 750,000 migrants under borders plan” – BBC

How realistic is this policy to implement? Who exactly is being deported? The undocumented? In which case the Windrush Scandal says hi. Where are the deportees? How will they be found, rounded up, at what financial cost? Are deportees entitled to due process and a hearing? If so, where are they waiting for their due process to play out – locked in detention centres? Will they get a hearing from a judge, before being detained? And to where, and how, are they being deported?

Now identical manifesto offering from both Reform and Conservative’s, how popular is this policy? It’s not borrowed from Trump on basis of vote winner. Trump squeezed into power on cost of Sleepy Joe’s eggs, while support for removing criminals, Trumps deportation policy was initially liked, but this is weakening, due to voters experiencing it’s not the bad guys clamped down on, in order to massage the numbers up.

As reality of implementation awakes US voters, they are against family separations, and use of detention centres, along with concerns the policy is hurting the economy. Trump is getting popularity shredded for “going too far” as it becomes a shambles. Now its a centrepiece pledge in UK politics, which doesn’t seem workable, more a recipe for chaos bringing rampant unpopularity when trying to make it work – how will the Conservative Party policy avoid comparisons with such an unlikable mess unfolding in US?

