62% of voters see Reform as extreme

if I were advising Labour or the Tories I would tell them to focus on linking Reform/Farage to Trump which will help amplify these findings and focus on Reform’s councillors and potential MPs.

There’s also the fawning over Lucy Connolly and the platforming of Aseem Malhotra and his views on the Covid 19 vaccines.

Coupled with YouGov’s polling showing a plurality of voters think Reform, their policies, and their voters are racist means I think polling from Ipsos is sub-optimal for Reform. 62% of voters seeing you as extreme will help in tactical anti-Reform voting, compared to the 25%/26% who see Labour and the Tories as extreme.

TSE