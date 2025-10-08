Kemi quits of her own volition ?

Kemi Badenoch’s future in doubt as shadow ministers consider coup https://t.co/aKK97OnWYY — Times Politics (@timespolitics) October 7, 2025

The Times have the story about how some Tory MPs including those in the shadow cabinet are looking to oust Kemi Badenoch as soon as next month, Robert Jenrick wants to wait until after next year’s elections.

One thing I hadn’t expected is this little nugget as I expected Badenoch to dragged kicking and screaming from the leadership, she would display a level of self awareness she has hitherto failed to show.

Two senior allies of Badenoch said that she would resign if the polls fail to improve and the local election results in May next year prove to be a disaster for the Tories. She has repeatedly refused to say whether she would quit in such circumstances. “ It’s because she’s being honest,” one ally said. “She knows that if the local elections go badly and we are obliterated in Wales and Scotland she would have no choice. She would have to go.”

TSE