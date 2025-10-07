Sir John Curtice thinks the Tories are new Lib Dems

Lib Dems will ‘almost undoubtedly’ win more seats than Tories, says top pollster John Curtice. Sir John Curtice made the stark warning at a fringe event at the Conservative party conference. https://t.co/ZgfPlL3f6R

Addressing Tory members at the event run by thinktank Demos, Sir John said: “The Liberal Democrat vote is now much more geographically concentrated than your vote, and the electoral system is now treating you like it treated the Liberal Democrats.

“And so the Liberal Democrats are just behind you in the polls, they are going to almost undoubtedly win more seats than you.”