Sir John Curtice thinks the Tories are new Lib Dems
Addressing Tory members at the event run by thinktank Demos, Sir John said: “The Liberal Democrat vote is now much more geographically concentrated than your vote, and the electoral system is now treating you like it treated the Liberal Democrats.
“And so the Liberal Democrats are just behind you in the polls, they are going to almost undoubtedly win more seats than you.”
I have been highlighting this market from Ladbrokes for a while, I think the Lib Dems are stonking value even if means tying up your money for nearly four years, Sir John’s comments reinforces that view.
