Tory members do not want Badenoch to lead the party at the next election

This polling doesn’t bring any good news for Kemi Badenoch, if the leadership election was run today Jenrick would win.

‘Tory members are split as to whether she will make it that far. A total of 49% think she will be out before the election, compared with 47% who think she’ll still be in place.’

I would also encourage the 14% of Tory members who think the Tories will win a majority at the next election to starting using Betfair.

TSE