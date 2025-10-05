Kemi Badenoch proves again she really doesn’t understand Northern Ireland
Leaving aside the unpopularity of leaving the ECHR one aspect that is likely to trip up Badenoch’s plans to leave the ECHR is now to deal with the Good Friday Agreement which has the ECHR embedded into it.
Unless she comes up with a plausible answer on how her plans will impact the peace deal that solved that religious and sectarian violence and terrorism that scarred the United Kingdom for decades.
Her Northern Ireland error earlier on this week just reinforces the worries plenty of Tories have about her, it’s why she’s been so consistently ineffectual at PMQs.
TSE