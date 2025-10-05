Kemi Badenoch proves again she really doesn’t understand Northern Ireland

Kemi Badenoch:



On herself, Sep. 2024: “I don’t have gaffes. I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say.”



On Brexit, Oct. 2025: “The last time I checked, Northern Ireland did vote to leave” pic.twitter.com/qjKcdo3c3E — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 3, 2025

It’s time to leave the ECHR? pic.twitter.com/Tk3VuO5YaH — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 4, 2025

With Kemi Badenoch saying the Tories would take the UK out of the ECHR, our poll in June found the public wanted to remain members by 51% to 27%yougov.co.uk/topics/inter… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-10-04T11:01:17.877Z

Kemi Badenoch: "Last time I checked Northern Ireland did vote to leave."



Might be a good idea to check again. pic.twitter.com/FoCro8B0zL — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 3, 2025

Leaving aside the unpopularity of leaving the ECHR one aspect that is likely to trip up Badenoch’s plans to leave the ECHR is now to deal with the Good Friday Agreement which has the ECHR embedded into it.

Unless she comes up with a plausible answer on how her plans will impact the peace deal that solved that religious and sectarian violence and terrorism that scarred the United Kingdom for decades.

Her Northern Ireland error earlier on this week just reinforces the worries plenty of Tories have about her, it’s why she’s been so consistently ineffectual at PMQs.

TSE