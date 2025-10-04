Robert Jenrick, a man of letters?
I actually believe Robert Jenrick, after a fashion.
My expectation is that the likes of Jenrick and others who want to replace Kemi Badenoch will wait until after next May’s local and devolved elections to let her take the responsibility for the defeats.
The expectation is that the Tories next year will experience a humiliation that normally is associated with hiring six dozen dominatrices concurrently which something Jenrick and others will not want to be responsible for.
So rather than oust her this November, they will wait until next May, so I think the odds are right on Kemi Badenoch’s exit date.
TSE