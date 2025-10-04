Robert Jenrick, a man of letters?

NEW: Allies of Robert Jenrick are collecting no confidence letters from Conservative MPs calling for party leader Kemi Badenoch to quit, The i Paper has been told.https://t.co/mNBCYDRFTQ — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) October 3, 2025

The letters but are yet to be submitted to Bob Blackman. He is chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee and would normally file letters until the threshold for challenge had been reached – currently 36 letters. — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) October 3, 2025

A spokesman for Jenrick said he had no involvement and the claim is "bollocks." — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) October 3, 2025

I actually believe Robert Jenrick, after a fashion.

My expectation is that the likes of Jenrick and others who want to replace Kemi Badenoch will wait until after next May’s local and devolved elections to let her take the responsibility for the defeats.

The expectation is that the Tories next year will experience a humiliation that normally is associated with hiring six dozen dominatrices concurrently which something Jenrick and others will not want to be responsible for.

So rather than oust her this November, they will wait until next May, so I think the odds are right on Kemi Badenoch’s exit date.

TSE