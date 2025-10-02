Shock: Voters do not like tax rises on themselves
A few days ago I speculated about the possibility about the Tories sinking to fourth if not fifth in the polls but there is also possibility that Labour could also crater to those levels. If that were to happen I expect it would be after the budget.
Voters are expecting tax increases which a plurality think are unfair. To be charitable to Rachel Reeves she has only two flaws as Chancellor, everything she does and everything she says, I have no confidence that she can help improve Labour’s polling.
TSE