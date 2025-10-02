Shock: Voters do not like tax rises on themselves

57% of Britons expect the taxes they pay will increase in this autumn's budget, with 71% anticipating wider tax rises, following Rachel Reeves hinting in her conference speech that taxes will have to go upPersonal taxesIncrease: 57%Stay same: 20%Taxes overallIncrease: 71%Stay same: 12% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-09-30T15:51:15.764Z

Although most Britons may expect tax rises in this autumn's budget, they tend to feel such increases are not necessary. Completely / fairly necessary: 32%. Not very / at all necessary: 45%.

Full results on expectations of tax rises available here: yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… and here: yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…

A few days ago I speculated about the possibility about the Tories sinking to fourth if not fifth in the polls but there is also possibility that Labour could also crater to those levels. If that were to happen I expect it would be after the budget.

Voters are expecting tax increases which a plurality think are unfair. To be charitable to Rachel Reeves she has only two flaws as Chancellor, everything she does and everything she says, I have no confidence that she can help improve Labour’s polling.

