This poll brings some good news for Labour and Starmer

This polling from Ipsos in my humble opinion brings good news for Labour, around the time of this polling Ipsos had Reform polling 34% and Labour polling 22% which isn’t out of line with other pollsters.

As we can see in the above polling when voters are asked to choose who would they prefer to form the next government and Starmer’s Labour takes the lead whereas Reform are getting barely above their voting intention figure.

If Labour are going to win the next election they are likely to require substantial tactical voting and this polling shows that this could happen.

One caveat is that the demographic that usually turns out to vote prefers Reform so Labour would need to ensure their tactical voters come out and vote.

TSE