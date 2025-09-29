A Bridget too far?

A lot of focus will be on Andy Burnham outpolling Sir Keir Starmer in a hypothetical leadership contest but this polling is moot given Andy Burnham isn’t an MP, it will be difficult for him to become an MP, and the polling was taken before his recent implosion.

My main focus is on what I think is the value in backing Bridget Phillipson to win the deputy leadership given YouGov’s track record in leadership contests, at 8s when she’s only losing by 7%.

TSE

edit Survation has Powell widening her lead.

NEW: A majority of Labour members want a change of leadership ahead of the next general election, our latest poll in partnership with @LabourList reveals.



?1/3 pic.twitter.com/4zje5lbGn3 — Survation. (@Survation) September 29, 2025