I have just one question to these MPs urging Burnham to challenge Starmer

Uh oh…



Andy Burnham: MPs want me to challenge Starmer



?interview by my ?@Telegraph? colleague ?@Tony_Diver? https://t.co/i7AkudiGx1 — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) September 24, 2025

Dear Labour MPs

Can you explain to me the plausible route(s) Andy Burnham becomes a member of parliament before the next general election? Until you can then I will continue to lay Andy Burnham in the appropriate markets.

Wanting Burnham to replace Starmer now is a bit like casting a eunuch as a porn star, it just want won’t work, I suspect Burnham’s intervention may weaken Starmer and see him replaced before Burnham becomes a member of parliament.

Actually I have a second question, what event(s) from Andy Burnham’s political career makes you think he will make a decent leader/Prime Minister? What can we learn from his two failed leadership campaigns, where he finished fourth behind both Miliband brothers and Ed Balls the first them was destroyed by two time general election loser Jeremy Corbyn?

TSE