Reasons why Brits won’t vote Lib Dem, number four will shock you

I find this polling fascinating as I feel there is the possibility of the Lib Dems potentially eclipsing one if not both of Labour and the the Tories at the next election.
As somebody who is a fan of the 2010 coalition I am surprised that it is the fourth most cited reason but then it might be caused left wing voters from Labour and the Greens upset that the Lib Dems put the Tories in power.
If I were a Lib Dem strategist I would be happy with this polling, the top three reasons stopping people voting Lib Dem can be fixed with decent campaigning between now and the next election.
If you criticise Sir Ed Davey and his stunts then you are out of touch as just 6 (six) out 1,893 respondents say that is the reason they will not vote for the Lib Dems.