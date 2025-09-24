Reasons why Brits won’t vote Lib Dem, number four will shock you

The Lib Dems won 13% of the vote share in GB* at GE2024, but still only have 14% despite the collapse of the Lab and Tory vote shares – so what is holding Britons back from voting Lib Dem?yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-09-23T12:37:28.044Z

Asked to give up to 3 reasons why they wouldn't vote Lib Dem, non-LD voters say…Don't know enough about them: 31%No chance of becoming govt: 26%Not competent: 23%Coalition: 18%Policies: 14%Too much like others: 10%Leader: 9%Too Left: 9%Can't win here: 9% — YouGov

2024 Lab voters are most likely to say that the Lib Dems' unlikelihood to win a general election is a top reason they wouldn't vote for them (37%)Their time in Coalition is a major reason for 26% of Lab voters and 29% of Green voters — YouGov

Among those most sympathetic to the idea of voting Lib Dem, their low chances of winning either nationally or locally are the most off-putting things about themThe party also still suffers from limited awareness from many who might be inclined to back them — YouGov

While some have suggested that Ed Davey's PR stunts are putting the public off the Lib Dems, when asked why they wouldn't vote for the party, just six respondents from our sample cared enough about them to write them in to our "Something else" box — YouGov

I find this polling fascinating as I feel there is the possibility of the Lib Dems potentially eclipsing one if not both of Labour and the the Tories at the next election.

As somebody who is a fan of the 2010 coalition I am surprised that it is the fourth most cited reason but then it might be caused left wing voters from Labour and the Greens upset that the Lib Dems put the Tories in power.

If I were a Lib Dem strategist I would be happy with this polling, the top three reasons stopping people voting Lib Dem can be fixed with decent campaigning between now and the next election.

If you criticise Sir Ed Davey and his stunts then you are out of touch as just 6 (six) out 1,893 respondents say that is the reason they will not vote for the Lib Dems.

TSE