Could an Aberdeenshire hotelier become our Prime Minister?

After reading this article by Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg I am about to do the following

Ask Betfair to add Donald Trump to the next Prime Minister market Ask other bookies to price up markets on whether Donald Trump will be Prime Minister by the 31st of December 2029 Encourage Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and others to bet on this outcome Sell my family into indentured servitude to raise funds to lay Donald Trump in markets 1) and 2)





The reason I am so confident about this is Trump’s really poor ratings with British voters even before we consider the logistical and age related challenges of Trump standing to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

TSE

PS – Choosing a picture to accompany an article is a joy few have experienced but what on earth is going on in the picture the Telegraph have used in their article? It looks somebody has smeared Trump’s face with chicken tikka masala sauce.