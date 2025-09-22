Your regular reminder that 2 plus 2 doesn’t always equal 4
One of things that I find hard to call when it comes to the next election is whether there will be de facto/de jure alliances between the various parties and whether it will work.
I don’t think there’s any automaticity in adding the scores of parties together an assume that’s the score they will receive.
If Reform appear to be a party full of Tory retreads or Tory backed then I suspect they will lose support from previously Labour aligned voters.
TSE