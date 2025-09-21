Nobody is willing to sacrifice themselves for the King of the North

Labour insiders had said Gwynne was on the brink of taking medical retirement from the Commons — a rare mechanism that eases financial pain of quitting



But he’s now become second Greater Manchester MP to say no to resigninghttps://t.co/Xn5OpN1lG2 — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) September 19, 2025

I am not somebody who is backing Andy Burnham to become next Prime Minister or Labour leader before a 2028/29 general election as I think the possibility of him becoming an MP before then is remote.

The possibility became even remoter with the news that Andrew Gwynne will not stand down for Burnham.

Perhaps I am missing something really obvious on how Burnham becomes next Prime Minister, if Starmer makes it to the next election then on current polling Nigel Farage is the next Prime Minister, if Starmer stands down is replaced then somebody who is a member of parliament will replace.

There’s a short window after Burnham’s term ends in 2028 and a general election within fourteen months of that term ending of Burnham becoming PM/Labour leader but the odds of that happening aren’t commensurate with the current betting odds.

The smart money should be going on my 100/1 tip that is Ed Miliband, using the Yes, Minister axiom of ‘First rule in politics: never believe anything until it’s officially denied’ as we can see in Kate Ferguson’s tweet.

TSE