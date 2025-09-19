My 100/1 tip on Ed Miliband is looking good

I am told it is true – “Whether this is rational or not is another matter” — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) September 18, 2025

(She ran his leadership campaign in 2010) — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) September 18, 2025

Last September I tipped Ed Miliband to succeed Sir Keir Starmer at 100/1, as per John Rentoul’s tweets I am feeling rather content.

You can back Ed Miliband as next PM at 21s on Betfair and 11.5s as next Labour leader, you can get 25/1 and 50/1 respectively at Ladbrokes, I think both those prices at Ladbrokes represent an excellent opportunity for profit.

In March of this year I pointed out that Ed Miliband was impressing Labour members which should help his leadership ambitions, I feel exceedingly content this morning with this betting strategy.

TSE