Labour’s little local difficulties: The Welsh edition

I am struggling to type this, Labour are on 14% (fourteen percent) in next year’s Senedd election, the most surprising thing about this polling is that it isn’t much of a surprise given how badly Starmer and his government are doing.

Looking at the betting market from Ladbrokes I am not sure there’s much value other than backing Plaid Cymru. A market I would like to see is the make up of the next Welsh government after the election, I suspect we’ll see a Plaid Cymru minority.

TSE