Ed Davey, not winning here?
This news about Sir Ed Davey doesn’t surprise me, I was planning on doing a piece pointing out that given how badly the Tories and Labour are doing I am surprised to see the polls consistently showing the Lib Dems in fourth place.
There is a historic opportunity for the Lib Dems to supplant one if not both of the Tories and Labour at the next election so their choice as leader will be crucial but the final tweet does confirm that Davey has a lot to be proud about with his tenure as leader.
I do like the Tunbridge Wells MP Mike Martin but he’s not listed on this market from Ladbrokes or over on Betfair but I am not sure who the Lib Dems will choose.
TSE