Ed Davey, not winning here?

-Perception of control freakery from the leadership over issues like whipping also breeding discontent. Sacking of Christine Jardine "went down like a cup of cold sick”

-Lib Dem MP: "If you try and overcontrol things… then you do end up destroying your discipline" — Will Hazell (@whazell) September 14, 2025

Obviously leadership would respond that Davey got Lib Dems the most MPs for a 3rd party in more than a century.



But the spectacular success in 2024 partly explains the dissatisfaction – sense the party isn't getting the media attention MPs expected (instead it's gone to Farage) — Will Hazell (@whazell) September 14, 2025

This news about Sir Ed Davey doesn’t surprise me, I was planning on doing a piece pointing out that given how badly the Tories and Labour are doing I am surprised to see the polls consistently showing the Lib Dems in fourth place.

There is a historic opportunity for the Lib Dems to supplant one if not both of the Tories and Labour at the next election so their choice as leader will be crucial but the final tweet does confirm that Davey has a lot to be proud about with his tenure as leader.

I do like the Tunbridge Wells MP Mike Martin but he’s not listed on this market from Ladbrokes or over on Betfair but I am not sure who the Lib Dems will choose.

TSE