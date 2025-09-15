You were working as a waitress in a cocktail bar when I met you

Story here: Did Nigel Farage’s ‘broke’ girlfriend really buy their £885k home?https://t.co/cZNd9WWbfq pic.twitter.com/msZXnQ8wfx — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) September 13, 2025

The tax arrangements of politicians buying properties has been in the news recently which helped topple the Deputy Prime Minister so Nigel Farage’s arrangements when it comes to property in his constituency, as The Times notes ‘Had Farage purchased [the property] himself, he would have been liable to pay the £44,250 surcharge in stamp duty for second homes. He already owns a £1m property in Sevenoaks, Kent, which he kept as part of his divorce’

One thing that will be in Nigel Farage’s favour is that unlike Angela Rayner he hasn’t made a habit of criticising other people’s tax arrangements which led to past comments from her about the misdemeanours of others make her look like a hypocrite.

Given the paperwork involved in buying properties such as anti-money laundering checks and KYC (know your customer) then I am sure everything will be fine and Farage’s story will be backed up.

I don’t think Nigel Farage will resign over this but I do think his ratings will take a hit if voters become aware that £44,250 in tax was minimised by this arrangement and it will allow opponents of Farage to portray him uncharitably and try to damage the perceptions around him even if the story sounds like the lyrics from a Human League song.

