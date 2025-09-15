What shall we do with the drunken sailor? If you’re Danny Kruger, join them
It is quite a journey for Danny Kruger going from David Cameron’s speechwriter to defecting to Reform. I think Reform will be happy today but long term I agree with Keiran Pedley, which is something I have mentioned on PB before. If Reform does end up like a party full of Tory retreads then it makes the job of Labour easier.
Today is a bad day for Kemi Badenoch and feels like another staging point to her removal after the local and devolved elections next year.
I’d like to see a market on whether Mr Kruger will remain a Refom MP on say the 31st of December 2026, I just have a feeling he will not work well with Mr Farage.
TSE